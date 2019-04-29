Ellen Jane (Ames) Coogan, Age 83 passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 in Concord, MA. She was born in Northampton, MA to Albert and Maude (Moffitt) Ames. Ellen Jane grew up in the village of Haydenville and was a graduate of Williamsburg High School.



She married Lawrence Edward Coogan in 1956 and they raised their family in Florence. She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed being a soccer, hockey and baseball mom and fan.



She was predeceased by her husband Larry, both parents, brother Robert and brother-in-law John Hayden. Ellen is survived by her sister Rosemary Hayden, sons Mark {Anne}, Kevin {Heather}, grandson Felix, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd. Northampton, MA 01060. A Liturgy of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of the Hills Parish, 173 Main St. Haydenville, MA 01039 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 am (Please Meet Directly at Church). Rites of Committal and burial will follow in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, Haydenville Rd., Leeds, MA.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

