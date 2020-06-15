Ellen Mae (McCarthy) Majkiewicz, 76, of Northampton, passed away June 10, 2020, at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Ellen, daughter of the late William and Marian (Kilgallen) McCarthy, was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 14, 1943. Ellen was a longtime resident of Wilbraham before moving to the Arbors in Greenfield and then Christopher Heights in Northampton, where she was one of the first 10 residents. She enjoyed going to church, was an avid reader, and loved watching television and movies. At Christopher Heights, she enjoyed spending time with her friends at the pub, playing BINGO, and engaging in social activities. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edmund B. Majkiewicz, in 2000. Ellen will be missed by all who knew her, including her daughters, Jane Majkiewicz of Ashfield, MA, and Anne McKenna and her husband James of Kingston, MA; her sisters, Jane Powers of Manhasset, NY, and Nancy Buckley of Marlboro, NJ; her grandchildren, Liam Falla, Aidan Falla, Caroline McKenna, and Jake McKenna; and extended family members and friends. Funeral services for Ellen will be private. Sampson's Family Chapels have been entrusted with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ellen's memory may be made to Christopher Heights in Northampton, 50 Village Hill Rd, Northampton, MA 01060.



