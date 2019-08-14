Ellenor Huntington Morrill Rennell died on July 29, 2019 at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds.
Ellenor was born in Northampton on August 26, 1922 to the late William and Josephine (Deane) Morrill. She proudly served as an administrative specialist in the U.S. Army in World War II. Ellenor graduated from Northampton High School, later attended the NY School of Decorating and Design and worked as a nanny in St. Petersburg, FL for many doctors, lawyers and bankers. In her free time, she enjoyed needlepoint, volunteering to call bingo at Rockridge and spending time with her church family.
In addition to her parents, Ellenor was predeceased by her husband Howard Kent Rennell in 2005. She leaves three grandchildren and her church family at Cornerstone Chapel in Florence.
A private graveside service with military honors was held at Spring Grove Cemetery on August 13 with Rev. Margery Hale officiating. Czelusniak Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019