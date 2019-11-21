Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish 99 King Street Northampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elliott Lester Edward LaMontagne, 93, of Kennebunkport, ME passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 19, surrounded by his family.



Born April 2, 1926 in Northampton, MA he was the youngest child of Elliott L. LaMontagne and Laure (Dragon) LaMontagne. He and family resided, during his youth, in Northampton, MA and Meriden, CT.



He leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Frances Ann (Tessier) LaMontagne; his three daughters, Denise Plouffe of Gulf Coast, MS, Laure LaMontagne of Atlanta, GA, and Heloise Strickland of Kennebunkport, ME; son-in-law David Delduco of Atlanta, GA; and grandchildren Samuel Arnold, George Plouffe (and his wife, Elizabeth Fletcher Plouffe), Benjamin Strickland, and Shelby Strickland. Elliott was predeceased by his sister Isabelle "Biz" Kephart.



Elliott was affectionately nicknamed "Bompa" by his grandchildren. He proudly served during



In later life, he enjoyed leading computer classes for seniors, volunteering as an chairman of the conservation commission of Westport, MA, keeping up with national and political news, cataloging photos of the family, staying current and connected via wireless and computer technologies, researching family history through online ancestry services, and keeping apprised regarding the lives of his children and grandchildren.



Bompa was loved by all and will always be affectionately remembered tending his evenings, puffing on his tobacco pipe, while he caught up with news, either from those who were visiting or via televised broadcast.



The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful people who supported and cared for Elliott and his family during his recent illness, including those at Huntington Commons, Kennebunk, ME; Seal Rock Healthcare, Saco, ME; Southern Maine Health Care, Biddeford, ME; Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, ME; and all his friends and extended family.



A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 99 King Street, Northampton, MA 01060. The family will sponsor a luncheon gathering after the services for family and friends, location to be announced. No graveside service is planned.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Elliott's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.





