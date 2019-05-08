Elsie (Brown) Leduc Newman, 86, of Bridge Road, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on September 4, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Mike and Ethel (Lemier) Brown.



Elsie graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1950, and from the Worcester City Hospital Nursing program in 1953. In August of 1955 she married her husband Richard Newman.



Elsie worked as a registered nurse for 40 years in the OB/GYN department of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, retiring in 1994. She was a member of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.



Elsie leaves her husband, Richard Newman; daughters, Brenda Newman of Amherst, Diane Alexander of Blanford, Lori Newman of Florence and Beverly Trushaw and her husband Andy of Florence; her grandchildren, Jamel Newman, Andrea Turner, Erin Alexander, Jenny MacKay, Michael Catuogno, and Matthew Seyfried; and three great-grandchildren.



All funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made in Elsie's memory to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101 OR VNA/Hospice Alliance of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060



