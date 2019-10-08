Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Em Samolewicz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Em Samolewicz, 30, the youngest child of Michael Samolewicz of Florence and the late Patricia (Shepard) Samolewicz, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2019 in Brooklyn, NY.



Em was raised in Northampton and graduated from Northampton High School in 2006. She completed her undergraduate degree at Massachusetts College of Art in 2010. Em then earned a Master of Arts in Teaching from Smith College. During her graduate program, she returned to Northampton High School to complete her student teaching in the visual arts program. Em continued on to complete a certificate program in studio art through Brandeis University before earning her Master of Fine Arts from the Mason Gross School of the Arts Visual Arts Program at Rutgers University in 2014. Em was an art instructor at the Snow Farm Summer program in Williamsburg for several summers. In 2015, she created Sunset Arts, a visual arts afterschool program in Brooklyn which was described by Em as, "In this program, art is a vehicle for kids to realize a personalized relationship with the world. The goal of Sunset Arts is to nurture highly individualized perspectives within our participants as a means to learn about oneself and, with time, to learn about how we each best contribute to our community." These are words that Em lived by.



Em was a talented artist who spent the last several years living in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. She was an employee of the Third Root Community Health Center and the Jaya Yoga Center in Brooklyn. Em was passionate about making art, and she was a dedicated yogi. She believed strongly that health and wellness should be accessible to all, not just those who can afford it. Em was a gentle soul who made friends everywhere she went all throughout her life. Her laughter and light are deeply missed.



Em is survived by her father, Michael Samolewicz of Florence; her siblings, Amie (Samolewicz) Tracy and her husband, Eric, of Longmeadow; Todd Samolewicz of Easthampton; Melanie Samolewicz of Northampton; and Scott Samolewicz and his wife, Aileen, of Leeds. Em also leaves her nieces and nephews: Lily, Samantha, and Jack Tracy; Isabel Samolewicz; and Genevieve and Marie Samolewicz; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Em was predeceased by her mother, Patricia Samolewicz and her brother, Jack Samolewicz.



A celebration of Em's life will be held on Sunday October 20th at 10:30am at the Florence Civic Center.



Memorial contributions may be made to Northampton Dollars for Scholars (memo line: The Em Samolewicz Memorial Art Scholarship) P.O. Box 60382, Florence, MA 01062 or online at

