Emelinda M. (Branchesi) Gacona 98, Ascended Into the Journey of Everlasting Life, on Sunday May 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born on September 10, 1920 in Derby, Connecticut Emelinda was the daughter of the late Giacinto and Ida (Cespulli) Branchesi. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Bennie Branchesi, Yolanda Silvestri, and Bruno Branchesi.
Emelinda was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. She retired after 25 + years as a printer for Fredette Printer's, in Springfield.
Emelinda is survived by her three daughters, Linda Gacona of Feeding Hills, Gail Fehling and her husband Gary, of Easthampton, MA, Peggy Gacona of Agawam; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Perreault, Kevin Perreault, Nicholas Cardaropoli and his wife Amanda, Greg Fehling and his wife Stephanie, Jonathan Fehling and his wife Sami; five great grandchildren, Stephon, Anthony, Mason, Grant, and Natalie; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00AM on Friday May 17, 2019 in Sacred Heart Church, 1065 Springfield Street, Feeding Hills. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, 1601 State St., Springfield. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sacred Heart Parish, 1061 Springfield St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030 or to Baystate Hospice, 50 Maple St., Springfield, MA 01030, or to an organization of the donor's choice. Colonial Forastiere Family Funeral Home, 985 Main St., is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit www.forastiere.com to offer a personal message to the family.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 15, 2019