Emily R. Tozloski of 14 Dunton St., Turners Falls, Ma. passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 26, 2020. Emily was born January 5, 1922 in South Deerfield, Ma., the daughter of Charles and Alexina(Girard) Warren. Emily grew up in South Deerfield and graduated from the former Deerfield High School in 1938.



Emily married Joseph Tozloski in 1940 and he predeceased her in June 1966.



Emily was a girl scout leader in Sunderland and a library trustee of the Graves



Memorial Library for 30 years. She was chosen Honorary Mother of the



Sunderland Youth Baseball Teams from 1955-1962. She was instrumental



in starting the Sunderland P.T.O. and the P.T.A. at Frontier Regional High



School.



Emily worked at John & Rudy's Grocery Store in Sunderland as cashier for



23 years where everybody knew her. She then worked as a dietary(food service)



worker at the University of Massachusetts for 15 years until her retirement



in 1997.



She belonged to the Council on Aging at the Frontier Senior Center for 31 years,



taught polka dancing at the Quonset Club in Hadley for many years and she was



an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan who never attended a game but was a faithful



fan "to the end"! Emily enjoyed hosting family gatherings for all the holidays and



backyard pool gatherings for family and friends.



Emily was a member of St. James Church in South Deerfield for 86 years.



After moving to Turners Falls she became a member of Our Lady of Peace



Parish.



She leaves four children, Patricia Fortier and her husband Larry of Hartland, Vt., Richard Tozloski and his wife Donna of Turners Falls, Ma., Charles Tozloski and his wife Judy of Sunderland, Ma., and Dennis Tozloski and his wife Brenda of



Colrain, Ma. She leaves eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and



many nieces and nephews. Emily was predeceased by her companion of 25 years,



Stanley Sworzan.



The Family would like to thank the Overlook Group, the Pioneer Valley



Hospice and Palliative Care staff and TRIAD for all their valuable support



and assistance.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sunderland Volunteer Firemen's



Association, 105 River Road, Sunderland, Ma. 01375, Attn: Laurie Smith or to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 90 Seventh St., Turners Falls, Ma. 01376.



There will be a calling hour on Friday July 31, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at Wrisley



Funeral Home in South Deerfield, Ma. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls, and burial will commence at Riverside Cemetery in Sunderland, Ma. following the Mass.



Expressions of sympathy available at:www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store