Emma Weaver of 77 Enfield Road, Pelham, MA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a short illness on July 23rd 2020.
Emma was born in Pelham on January 2, 1924. She was the daughter of the late George W. Burrows and Rose R. Burrows.
She was a 1941 graduate of Amherst High School. She worked at New England Telephone/Telegraph Company and retired from the University of Massachusetts in 1977.
She was also an active member of the former United Church of Pelham.
Emma was pre-deceased by her husband Lester R. Weaver, her son Robert L. Weaver, and her siblings Avis Weaver, Ruth Weaver, Rosamund Wills, Francena Bradley and Maurice Burrows.
Emma is survived by her daughter Lorraine R. Lynch of Pelham, son Michael J. Weaver of Pelham, her sister Everil Motuzas of Chicopee, 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private viewing for the family at the Douglass Funeral Home in Amherst, MA.
A public graveside service will be held at the Quabbin Memorial Park Cemetery in Ware, MA on Monday August 3, 2020 at 11:00AM. Masks and the practice of social distancing should be observed.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice
for their support and compassionate care. It made this journey much easier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Emma Weaver can be sent to:
Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice
PO Box 329
Northampton, MA 01061-0329
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com