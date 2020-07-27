1/
Emma E. Weaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma Weaver of 77 Enfield Road, Pelham, MA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a short illness on July 23rd 2020.

Emma was born in Pelham on January 2, 1924. She was the daughter of the late George W. Burrows and Rose R. Burrows.

She was a 1941 graduate of Amherst High School. She worked at New England Telephone/Telegraph Company and retired from the University of Massachusetts in 1977.

She was also an active member of the former United Church of Pelham.

Emma was pre-deceased by her husband Lester R. Weaver, her son Robert L. Weaver, and her siblings Avis Weaver, Ruth Weaver, Rosamund Wills, Francena Bradley and Maurice Burrows.

Emma is survived by her daughter Lorraine R. Lynch of Pelham, son Michael J. Weaver of Pelham, her sister Everil Motuzas of Chicopee, 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

There will be a private viewing for the family at the Douglass Funeral Home in Amherst, MA.

A public graveside service will be held at the Quabbin Memorial Park Cemetery in Ware, MA on Monday August 3, 2020 at 11:00AM. Masks and the practice of social distancing should be observed.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice

for their support and compassionate care. It made this journey much easier.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Emma Weaver can be sent to:

Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice

PO Box 329

Northampton, MA 01061-0329

Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home
87 North Pleasant Street
Amherst, MA 01002
(413) 253-3407
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
robert Adamites
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved