Ernest A. Tourville 70, died at home on July 6, 2020. He was born in Holyoke MA on September 7, 1949 and was the son of the late Ernest Alphonse Tourville and Marie Delvina (Desmarais) Tourville. He was a lifelong resident of Easthampton and was a graduate of Easthampton High School class of 1967. He served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam, receiving a Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze star and the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon. After his service he began his working career at Moriarty Furniture in Easthampton for many years. Then transitioned to Manchester Hardware where he worked for and managed the paint department and retired in 2018. Ernest loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He also enjoyed bowling and bird watching, he was an avid reader who loved TV and watching Sports, The Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins. He was a faithful communicant of the former Notre Dame Church where he served in his younger years as an altar server. Now belonging to Our Lady of The Valley Church. He was also a Boy Scout in his youth.Ernest made many friends by helping them at his work at Manchester Hardware, but especially loved his family, where he enjoyed several family visits and holiday gatherings. He will be dearly missed by his three sisters Katherine Knights and her husband Harry of North Adams, Janice Mordasky and her husband Bill of Orwell VT, Annette Ferris and her husband Stephen of Dalton NH, 11 Nephews and Nieces, 33 Great Nephews and Nieces, one Great Great Niece and many cousins. He will also be missed by his lifelong friend Gerry Laprade who shared a love of fishing, bowling and the great outdoors.Calling hours will be Sunday July 12, from 3-5 at Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St. Easthampton. All are welcome to attend a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of The Valley Church on Monday July 13 at 11AM. Burial with Military Honors to follow at St. Brigids Cemetery.