Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estelle A. Dube. View Sign

Estelle A. (Guerin) Dube, 95, passed away on April 16, 2019. Born July 9, 1923 in Chicopee, she was the daughter of Arsene and Imelda (Lachance) Guerin. Estelle has lived in Granby since 1958 and was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of March Church. She worked as a stitcher at Spaulding and also was employed for Ren Electronics. Estelle loved getting together with family during family gatherings. In 1993, she was predeceased by her husband, Leo Dube and she will be missed by her two daughters, Edith Lavoie and her husband Donald of Rutland, VT and Lillian Camus and her husband Robert, Sr of Granby, along with grandchild, Erica (Kevin) McNeaney, Andrea (John) Bednarowski, Geoffrey Webb (Heidi Startz), and one great grandson, Sean McNeaney. Estelle also leaves a sister, Anita Sabourin of Chicopee. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Phillip Dube and siblings, Theresa Keeler and Paul Guerin. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23rd from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Beers & Story South Hadley Funeral Home with a service to begin at 3:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Rose deLima Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For details please visit

Estelle A. (Guerin) Dube, 95, passed away on April 16, 2019. Born July 9, 1923 in Chicopee, she was the daughter of Arsene and Imelda (Lachance) Guerin. Estelle has lived in Granby since 1958 and was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of March Church. She worked as a stitcher at Spaulding and also was employed for Ren Electronics. Estelle loved getting together with family during family gatherings. In 1993, she was predeceased by her husband, Leo Dube and she will be missed by her two daughters, Edith Lavoie and her husband Donald of Rutland, VT and Lillian Camus and her husband Robert, Sr of Granby, along with grandchild, Erica (Kevin) McNeaney, Andrea (John) Bednarowski, Geoffrey Webb (Heidi Startz), and one great grandson, Sean McNeaney. Estelle also leaves a sister, Anita Sabourin of Chicopee. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Phillip Dube and siblings, Theresa Keeler and Paul Guerin. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23rd from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Beers & Story South Hadley Funeral Home with a service to begin at 3:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Rose deLima Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For details please visit www.beersandstory.com Funeral Home Beers & Story Funeral Home

646 Newton Street

South Hadley , MA 01075

(413) 533-4400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations