Estelle Baustin, aged 90, died peacefully at Care One in Northampton on August 13, 2019 after a period of declining health. Estelle had deep roots in New York City and was very much a "New Yorker" even after she relocated to Massachusetts. She was born in New York City on June 11, 1929 to Herman and Jean Waldman. She was raised and graduated from High School in the Bronx, and later moved to Brooklyn. She met her future husband, Max Baustin, at a singles weekend in the Catskills, and they married in 1951. They were inseparable for the next 55 years. Estelle and Max had three children. She devoted her energies to raising her family, and then went back to work as a teacher's aide in a school for mentally disabled children for the next 30 years. She always had great joy in helping others, and this was apparent in her care for her students, as well as family and friends. Estelle moved to Massachusetts in 2003 and became part of the Lathrop Community in Easthampton. She spent the next 15 years there at the Inn, and became a well-known fixture in the Library, spending her time reading the newspapers and visiting with her neighbors. She was a devoted caregiver to her husband during his long illness until he died in 2007. She was well known for her selflessness, and desire to assist (and feed) others. Estelle was predeceased by her sister Shirley. She leaves her sister Sibby Ochs of Bronx, NY, and her three children and their spouses: Gail Kamerman (Martin) of Mohegan Lake,NY, Steven Baustin (Cori DiFrancis ) of Atlanta GA, and Allan Baustin (Barbara Thompson) of Northampton, as well as eight grandchildren and nine greatgrandchildren. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Congregation B'nai Israel Valley Jewish Seniors program, or the . The Ascher-Zimmerman Funeral Home is assisting the family.

