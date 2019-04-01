Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Connell. View Sign

Esther (Suprenant) Connell, 101, formerly of Williamsburg, passed away at her home in Clearwater Beach, Florida on March 8, 2019.



She was born April 2, 1917 in Northampton. She was a parishioner of St. Brendan Catholic Church in Clearwater Beach. She was a member of the Crafty Characters at St. Brendan's and she also made hats for The Clothes for Kids. She worked at Northampton Cooperative Bank in Northampton until her retirement.



Esther was predeceased by her husband, Robert Connell and her three sisters, Christine Steidler, Julie LaBarge and Rita Cashman.



She leaves her sister-in-law Helen Connell of Hadley, and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be private.

