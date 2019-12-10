Esther Jacobson Ph.D, mother of Debra Jacobson of Amherst, MA. and Charles Jacobson of Silver Spring, MD, grandmother of Rosa and Natasha Friedman and Adam Jacobson, died in Rockville, MD. Saturday morning. She was 95.
Doctor Jacobson is remembered for her wit and her mastery of the English language. She earned her PhD in English literature from Cornell during World War II and, after the war, taught returning veterans at New York's Queens College and New York University. She then worked as a copy-editor until the early 1990s at Norton.
The funeral will be Wednesday, December 11, at 10am at the Jewish Community of Amherst. She will be interred next to her late husband, Louis Jacobson, at the JCA Cemetery.
Mourners are encouraged to make donations in her honor to the ACLU at https://action.aclu.org/give/donate-to-aclu-multistep.
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
For information: Gerald Friedman 43 Wildflower Dr., Amherst, MA. 01002.
Telephone 413-218-2701
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019