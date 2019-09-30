Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther M. Hafey. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of Esther Hafey. Born May 26th, 1928, Esther spent the majority of her life in Northampton working (RN) and raising six kids.



Esther was predeceased by her husband Larry Hafey and son Paul Hafey. She is survived by her sister Pat Hurst, five children, 15 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.



As a woman of great faith, an insatiable appetite and unmatched enthusiasm for life, her passions ranged from sewing and woodworking, to all athletics, not to forget her love of cooking. Esther's favorite recipe was "stirring the pot." Her life was a continuous and unbridled pursuit of new adventures.



Esther loved and was truly loved. She loved to laugh. She will be missed.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Hills, 173 Main St, Haydenville. Please meet directly at church. Rites of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 235 N. Elm St, Northampton. A gathering will be held at the Elks Lodge at 17 Spring St, Florence following the burial.



Thank God for my soul's resting.



Thank God for I've been blessed.



Thank God for all who loved me.



Thank God who loved me best.



Ahearn Funeral Home



413-587-0044

It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of Esther Hafey. Born May 26th, 1928, Esther spent the majority of her life in Northampton working (RN) and raising six kids.Esther was predeceased by her husband Larry Hafey and son Paul Hafey. She is survived by her sister Pat Hurst, five children, 15 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.As a woman of great faith, an insatiable appetite and unmatched enthusiasm for life, her passions ranged from sewing and woodworking, to all athletics, not to forget her love of cooking. Esther's favorite recipe was "stirring the pot." Her life was a continuous and unbridled pursuit of new adventures.Esther loved and was truly loved. She loved to laugh. She will be missed.A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Hills, 173 Main St, Haydenville. Please meet directly at church. Rites of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 235 N. Elm St, Northampton. A gathering will be held at the Elks Lodge at 17 Spring St, Florence following the burial.Thank God for my soul's resting.Thank God for I've been blessed.Thank God for all who loved me.Thank God who loved me best.Ahearn Funeral Home413-587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close