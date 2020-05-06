Esther Mae Hayward (Jardine) Costigan 86, of Holyoke died Friday May 1, 2020 at Holyoke Medical Center from complication of Corvid-19. She was born May 8, 1933 in Holyoke the daughter of Ralph and Agnes (Crandall) Hayward. She lived with her family in Pelham and South Amherst, attending schools in Amherst. She worked for many years in Service Industry, Trico Vending and Stop and Shop. She also delivered newspapers
Esther loved to dance, Bingo, search word books, game shows, especially Wheel of Fortune, and enjoyed gardening. She read the Daily Hampshire Gazette. Loved taking care of her cat Snowball, but most of all she loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her first husband Raymond Jardine in 2004, and her second husband George Costigan in 2014.
Esther is survived by her five children David A. (Colleen) Jardine of Hadley, Helen M. (Dan) Burgielewicz, Ralph Jardine all of Easthampton, Sheila Jardine of Hadley, Sharon Lee Jardine of Florida, grandchildren Jonathan J.(Danielle) Stanisewski of Hatfield and Shannon (Jardine) Sword of Florida, four great grandchildren Brooke Michelle, Faith Elizabeth, John Parker, and James Woodrow Stanisewski, brother-in-law Jack Unwin, nieces Tracy Sherman, Kristen Kales and nephew Brett (Eliza) Unwin, great niece Morgan and Great Nephew Jeffery. Esther was predeceased by one sister Shirley Unwin of Conneticut. She also leaves behind family in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada, Maine and Massachusetts.
The family would like to thank the staff at Day Brook Nursing Home for the excellent care given to their Mother, also to the Staff at Holyoke Medical Center, specially Dr. Jaehyun Byun.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Esther loved to dance, Bingo, search word books, game shows, especially Wheel of Fortune, and enjoyed gardening. She read the Daily Hampshire Gazette. Loved taking care of her cat Snowball, but most of all she loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her first husband Raymond Jardine in 2004, and her second husband George Costigan in 2014.
Esther is survived by her five children David A. (Colleen) Jardine of Hadley, Helen M. (Dan) Burgielewicz, Ralph Jardine all of Easthampton, Sheila Jardine of Hadley, Sharon Lee Jardine of Florida, grandchildren Jonathan J.(Danielle) Stanisewski of Hatfield and Shannon (Jardine) Sword of Florida, four great grandchildren Brooke Michelle, Faith Elizabeth, John Parker, and James Woodrow Stanisewski, brother-in-law Jack Unwin, nieces Tracy Sherman, Kristen Kales and nephew Brett (Eliza) Unwin, great niece Morgan and Great Nephew Jeffery. Esther was predeceased by one sister Shirley Unwin of Conneticut. She also leaves behind family in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada, Maine and Massachusetts.
The family would like to thank the staff at Day Brook Nursing Home for the excellent care given to their Mother, also to the Staff at Holyoke Medical Center, specially Dr. Jaehyun Byun.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 6, 2020.