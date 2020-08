Ethel M. Perkins



1929-2020



Southampton-Ethel M. Perkins, 90, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in her home. Ethel was born December 12, 1929 in Tewksbury, MA and was a resident of Monson before moving to Southampton. She always had a spark for life and will be missed by her caregivers and housemates. All services are private and have been entrusted to Lombard Funeral Home in Monson.



