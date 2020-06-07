Euclides Varela Almeida, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at age 42 in a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Saltos, Cape Verde on July 20, 1977 and then immigrated to the United States in 2008. He worked in construction (employed by Stosz Construction) and was knowledgeable in many trades such as car and truck mechanics, auto body, carpentry and masonry. Always thinking of others first, he would lend a hand to anyone that needed help and was the person you could count on.
Although passionate about his work, that didn't compare to the love he had for his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. When enjoying the company of others whether they were long time friends or not, he enjoyed making them smile even if it meant playing a joke or two. When laughter broke out he was often the reason for it. It was enough to make anyone feel better and included. His smile could light up a room.
Euclides is survived by his wife Neusa Almeida, his two sons Cleiton and Thiago Almeida, and his daughter Cleidine Almeida. His Mother Juvinalia Varela, Father Hermino Almeida and several brothers and sisters that include Jose Almeida and others in Cape Verde, Mother in law Ester Bedford, Father in law Ulisses Marques, sister in laws Carla Ruiz, Rosangela Marques, Angela Marques, brothers in law Odmir and Jason Marques and a large Cape Verdean community in Amherst.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 1-4 PM at DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, 120 Damon Rd., Northampton. A funeral mass will be celebrated and officiated by Rev. John Smegal on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Brigid's Church in Amherst. Private Burial for immediate family only to attend will follow at South Amherst Cemetery. Due to Covid, face coverings must be worn and social distancing must be maintained at all times. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.