Eugene Barry, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2019.



Born Eugene Scherzinger in Brooklyn NY on September 9, 1927, to Monica Harkin of Northern Ireland and Karl (Charlie) Scherzinger of Germany, Eugene was deeply grateful for life. His positive outlook and loving nature will live on.



Gene's roots were very important to him. As a young child he lived in Ireland for a time during the Great Depression. On return to America, the family lived in Astoria, Queens. Much of his childhood was spent at Astoria Pool, where he and his five siblings performed high-dive acrobatics as part of the Pool Show. As a young man, Gene was grateful to have the opportunity to travel the world, visiting Europe, Egypt, India, China and Vietnam. Gene volunteered in Papua New Guinea from 1965-1967. His focus was on education, preparing the young generation of the developing country for college and political leadership.



Eugene received an M.Ed. in counseling and a CAGS in school psychology from Boston College. At this time he changed his name to Barry. He married Sheila Finnegan in 1971 and the two moved to the Berkshires, where they started a small farm in Williamstown. For the next 30 years, Gene worked as a school psychologist with Adams-Cheshire school district, a vocation he truly loved. The Barrys had two daughters, Jennifer and Elizabeth. During these years, Gene began running daily at 5 a.m., eventually completing six marathons (including Boston and New York City, of which he was most proud). Later, Eugene relished his post-retirement years, reading, hiking Mt. Greylock and working as pool supervisor at Williams College, where he enjoyed interacting with students and being a part of the swimming community there.



When Hurricane Irene hit the northern Berkshires in 2011, Gene lost his home at the Spruces. He subsequently moved to Florence to live with daughter Jennifer. Throughout his life, his favorite thing was being outdoors, and for a long time he was able to enjoy daily walks in Look Park and around his Spring Grove neighborhood. Gene loved interacting with people, never hesitating to strike up conversations with folks he met along the way. Once he decided he was old enough, he enjoyed time at the senior centers in both Williamsburg and Northampton. Two years before his death, Eugene wrote his memoirs. He very much enjoyed sharing his book, "Memories of a Life: The First Ninety Years".



Eugene is predeceased by his parents, brothers Patrick, Charlie, and Kevin Scherzinger, sisters, Monica Moran and Moira McHugh, his children's adopted grandparents, Armand and Irene Barbeau, special friends Christine and Jose Vanhoenacker, and former wife Sheila Barry Wessel.



Eugene leaves behind daughter Elizabeth Morgan, son-in-law Rob Morgan, and beloved granddaughter Hazel Irene Morgan. He also leaves behind daughter Jennifer Barry and his little buddy, dog Porter Armando; sister-in-law Linda Scherzinger; and his extended family, the "Berkshire Family Group".



Eugene's loving nature and ready smile put people at ease. His positive and grateful attitude will be dearly missed but always remembered. In his honor, strike up conversations with interesting people, as Eugene, who found all people interesting, might do!



Funeral Notice: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church in Hatfield, date TBA. The family will also host a memorial service, date TBA. Donations in Eugene's name may be given to Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst (

