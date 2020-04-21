Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENE "GENE" DUGAL. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene "Gene" E. Dugal, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Northampton, Massachusetts following a long battle with cancer. He was well cared for by family, Cooley Dickenson VNA and Hospice. Eugene was born in Hatfield, MA on January 11, 1938 to the late Francis J. and Mary (Yanginski) Dugal. He attended Hatfield Public Schools. He proudly joined the U.S. Marine Corps and honorably served from May 1956-April 1958. He chose as his profession to become a heavy equipment operator and worked for many fine companies as a skilled worker. He was a member of the I.U.O.E. 98 and Central Pension Funds until his retirement in 2000.



Eugene loved the outdoors and spent part of his life fishing at the Cape Cod Canal. In spite of his pain, he looked forward to speaking with his good friend Edward Zuchowski of Northampton, MA. They spent many hours together discussing the ins and outs of this sport. Gene was so pleased when his friend caught a 34 lb. bass at the Cape Cod Canal. We are grateful for all of the time that Eddie provided Gene with happy / peaceful chats.



When Gene was young, he entered many pistol competitions and won many titles becoming an expert marksman. He was a member of the Norwottuck Gun Club where he enjoyed talking and shooting with his friends.



With his love of the outdoors, he later became protector of all the injured and hungry ones, both furry and winged. He was also known to be a winner of lottery scratch cards which indeed came in handy with the purchases of bird seed, corn, peanuts and cat food.



Eugene leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Ellen (Lucier) Dugal, his son Ronald and daughter Lisa of Neligh, Nebraska. He also leaves his step children, Susan Foster of Northampton, MA and Maura Supinski and her wife Shannon Frederick of Springfield, MA. His grandchildren, Amy Dugal of Neligh, NE, Marissa (Dugal)and spouse Ryan LaMontagne of Easthampton, MA, Joseph Dugal of Bigglerville, PA and Tatiana Frederick of Springfield, MA. He also leaves behind 2 great grandchildren Blake and Maraina. In addition he also leaves behind family members: Barbara Kugler, Jane Betsold (Bill), both of Hatfield, MA, Jane Turner of Palm Beach, FL, William (Constance) Hoffman of Largo, FL, and Edward Lesko of Hatfield. In addition to his parents Francis J. and Mary (Yanginski) Dugal, he was also predeceased by his brother Francis E. Dugal.



Many thanks to Eugene's cousin, Edward Lesko, for all of the assistance he has provided with transportation, paperwork, research, cooking and support. Many thanks also to Shannon Frederick for her nursing knowledge and care. Thank you to Eddie Zuchowski for all of the time he spent visiting with his friend and our family. Thank you to his initial VNA manager, Kristin Martin, his hospice nurses and his home health aide, Mary. We would also like to thank his Oncologist, Dr. Deborah Smith and the entire Oncology crew. Special thanks to Dr. Tim Parsons, Eugene's most admired primary care physician.



A small private graveside burial service will be held this week at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton with a Funeral Mass to follow at a later date.CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE





