Eugene F. Raskevitz, 78, of Leverett and known by his grandchildren as "Poppy", passed away peacefully at his home on September 23rd, 2019 surrounded by and in comfort of loved ones.



"Poppy" was born in Northampton, Massachusetts on October 13, 1940 as one of 6 children to Dorothy (Vanderlick) and Joseph Raskevitz.



He graduated from Amherst Regional High school in 1959 and served the U. S. Army from January 26, 1959 until the end of his obligation on January 25, 1965. He was exceptionally proud to have served his country. He was a heavy equipment operator and a member of the Local 98 Operating Engineers Union until his retirement. Once retired, he focused his attention on his grandchildren: Kelsey and Nicholas Jarvis of Whately, and Joshua Kellogg of Shutesbury. They kept the sparkle in his eyes and the smile on his face. Being their grandfather, was everything to him.



He is survived by his daughters Lisa Raskevitz and her children Kelsey and Nicholas Jarvis; Wendy Raskevitz, her husband Jeremy Kellogg, and their son Joshua; his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Nancy Raskevitz of West Danville, Vermont; his sister JoAnn Raskevitz of Amherst; his brother and sister-in-law Jack and Elaine Raskevitz of Leverett; his brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Sharon Raskevitz of Leverett; his brother and sister-in-law Paul and Lynn Raskevitz of Amherst; as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family.



As Poppy's request, no formal services will be held.



Poppy's daughters, Lisa and Wendy, would like to thank all the caregivers at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, and Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice for providing exceptional and caring attention and support during our father's illness. We would also like to acknowledge the love and support of the entire Raskevitz family clan and close friends that offered their time, their words of encouragement, and their love.



Donations in Poppy's memory can be made to the Disabled American Veteran's (



