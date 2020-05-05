Eugene J. LaValley 65 of Hawley Passed away peacefully at home he built on April 29th surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. Eugene was born in Northampton on September 28, 1954, the son of Stephen and Doris (Lacombe) LaValley Eugene grew up in Williamsburg and graduated from Hampshire Regional. Eugene served in the Barnes Air National Guard for many years. He was a man with many talents especially carpentry. Eugene had many passions. He served as a volunteer firefighter/EMT for the towns of Hawley and Ashfield. Eugene also served as an assessor for the town of Hawley. Eugene loved fishing and gardening and was an avid bird watcher. He enjoyed vacationing in Maine with his family where he could take his children out fishing. Family was the most important part of his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Arlene (Howell) LaValley along with three children Tanner of Hawley Ma. Eastyn of Hawley Ma. and Niles of Russell Ma. Eugene also had a special father like bond with his nephew Dana Cayo of Largo FL. Eugene also leaves four brothers Stephen and his wife Laurie of Haydenville, Roy and his wife Carol of Cape Cod, Dennis and his wife Dianne of Hatfield and Randy of Hatfield along with several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. There will me a private memorial held at a later date. Smith Kelleher funeral home of Shelburne is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store