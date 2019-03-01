Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Olbris. View Sign

Eugene Olbris died on February 26, 2019, at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, with his family gathered around him. He was 79 years old.



Eugene was born in Northampton on July 7, 1939, to the late Walter and Wanda (Smolenski) Olbris. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on August 11, 1962 until his discharge on August 13, 1968. Eugene was married to Donna L. (Morton) Olbris on August 2, 1969. He retired from the maintenance department at UMass Amherst in 2002.



Butch was an avid fisherman and hunter. He spent more time outside than at home; so much time, in fact, that Donna had to take up fishing or else she wouldn't have seen him very often. He taught his children to hunt, fish and simply enjoy the outdoors. His second love was his gardening of vegetables and flowers.



Eugene is survived by his wife Donna L. Olbris; their three sons Daniel, Mark and Richard; his brother Walter A. Olbris Jr. and his wife Louise; and his sister Wanda R. Weld and her husband Ted. Butch was also survived by several nieces and nephews.



A funeral will be held for Eugene from the Czelusniak Funeral Home on Wednesday March 6 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on King Street in Northampton. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday March 5 from 4-7 PM. Burial will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Ducks Unlimited or any wildlife conservation organization of one's choosing.





