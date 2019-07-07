Eugene (Gene) Newman of Hadley, passed away Thursday, July 4th. He was the loving husband of Christine (Forman) Newman. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Gene was born August 23, 1934 in Hatfield, MA, the son of Leo and Christine (Ondras) Newman. His family moved to Northampton where he attended Northampton Schools including Smith Vocational High School; subsequently, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for four years. Gene was a self-employed carpenter for many years, a sheet metal instructor at Smith Vocational High School and finally the Maintenance Manager/Carpenter at the Hadley Village Barn Shops where he retired after 26 years. If something needed to be repaired or made, Gene was the guy to do it. He enjoyed working with his hands, fixing or crafting something, tending to his three acres of asparagus and vegetable and flower gardens. Gene also assisted his wife's parents at their café (the former Polish American Café).
He was a member of St. Valentine's PNC Church and the Northampton Lodge of Elks.
Funeral services for Gene will take place Tuesday, July 9th at 10:00 a.m. with a requiem Mass at St. Valentine's Church, 127 King Street, Northampton followed by burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery of St. Valentine's Church. Everyone is asked to go directly to the Church. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cemetery Fund, St. Valentine's PNC Church, 127 King Street Northampton, MA 01060. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME of Northampton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 7, 2019