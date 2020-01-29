Eulalia S. (Jez) Collins passed away January 28, 2020. Born in Chicopee on May 8, 1929, she was the daughter of John and Gabriella (Motyka) Jez. After gaining her education through the Palmer School system, she graduated from Palmer High School in 1947. She went on to further her education at Springfield Conservatory of Music and studied for two years at Gaugh's Business School in Springfield. Eulalia was a charter member of the Old Historic Deerfield and worked for several attorneys and colleges in the New England states. Eulalia has lived in Amherst since 1969 and previously resided in Vermont after growing up in the Three Rivers section of Palmer. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 63 years, Robert, who she married in 1956. She also leaves behind her cousin, Melinda and husband George Johnson along with several cousins and many nieces and nephews. Visitation was held on Monday February 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Beers & Story Funeral Home in Belchertown. A funeral service was held on February 4 at 10 am at the Funeral Home. Burial followed in Four Corners Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baystate Wing Hospital or the . For details, please visit www.beersandstory.com
Published in Amherst Bulletin on Jan. 29, 2020