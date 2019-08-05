Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice I. Ball. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Greenfield January 3, 1923 the daughter of Henry and Ruth (Briggs) Ball. Eunice attended local schools and graduated from Amherst Regional High School in 1940. She was a cafeteria worker for Amherst Regional High School for many years. Prior to that, she was employed at the Erving Paper Mill.



She was a longtime member of Moores Corner Church in Leverett. Upon moving to Greenfield, Eunice was very active in the Salvation Army Church and while living at the Mill House, Eunice was very active in their activities. She was a member of the Red Hats, enjoyed traveling, bus tours, walking and jigsaw puzzles.



Eunice leaves a daughter Amelia "Mimi" Fearn of Milton, DE.; two sisters, Lillian Black and Hilda Williams both of Leverett.; a step brother, Wayne LaClaire of Leverett. She also leaves her grandchildren, Emily Jillson of Athol and Andrew Fearn and his wife Ashley of MD, Silas Ball of Leverett; four great grandchildren Eric and Matthew Jillson of Athol and Elizabeth and Jason Fearn of MD; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband Lyndon in 1979, and their son, Lynn in 2012 as well as her grandson, Jason Wade Fearn in 1998, her son in law Clifford Fearn in 2016 and her siblings, Evelyn Slobody in 2001 and Elmer Towne in 2017. She was also predeceased by her first husband Frank Sapia in 1944.



Services will be held Friday 8/9 at 11am at Moores Corner Church in Leverett. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery with a reception immediately following at North Leverett Baptist Church. Calling hours will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.



Memorial contributions may be donated in Eunice's name to Moores Corner Church, Church Hill Rd., Leverett, MA. 01054 or to the Salvation Army, 72 Chapman St., Greenfield, MA. 01301



