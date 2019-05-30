Eunice Johnson 95, of Easthampton passed away on May 25, 2019 in her home. She was born in Easthampton on March 22, 1924 the daughter of Edward and Elsie (Katzschmann) Johnson. She attended local schools and was employed by the former United Elastic Corp. Eunice was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Easthampton. She is survived by two nieces Donna Lamontagne and Rosemarie LaPointe, many great nieces and great nephews. Graveside services will be private in Brookside Cemetery. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton in arrangements.www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 30, 2019