On Saturday September 19th ,2020, Eva Mae (Fisher) Jacque, 82, was called home. She was born on February 19th, 1938 in Northampton, MA to Pauline Turcotte (Church) and Clifford Fisher Sr. She was raised until the age of 16 in Westhampton MA and was a graduate of Smith Vocational High School.
Eva's first job was as a seamstress at Lesnow's Manufacturing, upon closure she then worked for Manchester's Hardware in Easthampton, MA. In her later years, Eva enjoyed working at Lang's Sun County Groves- The taste of Florida Café as a waitress where co-workers and patrons became family.
Eva was strong in her faith and was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Haines City, Florida. Eva, often reminded her family and friends "Jesus loves Everyone". She was involved in various charities, craft fairs, and helping the less fortunate.
Eva enjoyed traveling back to her family, in Massachusetts to spend time and create memories with them. Some of her hobbies included needle point, baking, cooking, gardening and helping others. Shopping was her favorite pass time. She never passed up a sale or a flea market deal.
Eva resided at Plantation Landings in Florida with her life partner Charles Dunning since 1994. This was a place of community friendships where Eva touched the hearts of many by being active in her community. She loved to "float" at the pool, take golf-cart rides around the park and delivered goodies to the neighbors. She would take 3 mile walks every morning with a smile waiving at neighbors while passing by.
Eva, was predeceased by her former husband Richard Jacque in 2001 with whom she shared 3 wonderful children. She is also predeceased by her brother Clifford Fisher, sister Joyce Jones (Tootsie) and her husband Les Jones and beloved grandson Drew Jacque.
Eva leaves behind her life partner of 42 years Charles Dunning, Two beloved sons Robert Jacque and his wife Linda, David Jacque and his wife Jan, a loving daughter Debora (Jacque) Laizer and her husband Jim.
She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Justin Jacque and his wife Rocknee , Jonathan Jacque and his wife Rita, Alison (Jacque) Barry and her husband Kevin, Misty Eastman, Aimee Ludwin, Michael (Mick) Jacque, Sarah Jacque, Laurel Laizer Houle and her husband Josh and Jimmy Laizer.
Eva enjoyed listening to stories and spending with her great- grandchildren: Julian, Koda, Jax, Jason, Macayla, Gwen, Lance, Ryan, Dylan, Kathryn, Jayson, Brittany, Benjamin, Katelyn, Aijalohn, Jonathan, Bowen and future little ones to come.
Eva was the second child born of 12 children. She leaves behind Jeanette (Fisher) Martin and her late husband Larry, Norma (Fisher) Dickinson and her late husband Richard, Esther(Fisher) Shirley and her late husband Douglas ,Jane (Fisher) Kulis and her late husband Mike, Betty (Fisher)Bergeron and her husband Paul, Paul Fisher and his wife Sharon, Rose (Fisher) Yates and her husband David, Kenny Fisher and his wife Mary, Bonnie (Fisher) Slyz and her late husband Butch and two sister- in- law's Donna (Jacque) Lussier and her son Ken, and Debbie Fisher.
She will be sadly missed by Charles Dunning's family, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, friends in Florida and Massachusetts, and coworkers and patrons of Land's Country Groves.
At Eva's request, funeral services will be private for the family with burial at the Westhampton Center Cemetery. Memorials in her memory are requested to the: Give Kids the World Village, 210 S Bass Road, Kissimmee, Florida 34746 or give.gktw.org
The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, MA. has honorably and proudly been entrusted with Eva's services. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.