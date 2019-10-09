Eva Marie Rodriguez, daughter of Alyssa Kremensky and Roberto Rodriguez, was born on September 24, 2019 and passed away five days later on September 29, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Sweet little Eva is deeply loved by her mommy and daddy, as well as her big sister Tatyana and big brother Roman. Although her life here with us was short, her family was blessed to spend a few intimate days with her that were filled with warm hugs and soft kisses, listening to her mommy, daddy and siblings' voices and endless "I love you's." Eva will be deeply missed and will live forever in the hearts of her family and all that loved her. She was a true gift from God.



She is pre-deceased by her grandparents, Barbie Carrier and James Kremensky. She leaves behind her grandparents, Marisol Rodriguez, Roberto Rodriguez and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Burial service for Eva will be on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Cemetery on Bridge Road. Ahearn Funeral Home 413-587-0044

