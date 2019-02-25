Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva P. Blondin. View Sign

Eva Patricia Blondin, 105, died peacefully on February 21, 2019 at CareOne in Northampton.



A lifelong resident of Florence, she was born in Northampton on July 6, 1913 to John and Nora (Waltz) Moore.



Her first job was at McCallums Hosiery where she worked as a seamer until the company closed after World War II when nylon replaced silk in stockings. She then worked at Pro Brush until her retirement.



She loved parties and also enjoyed cards, bingo and tag sales, was an accomplished quilter and collected carnival glass and Steiff animals. She also had an antique shop, Mill River Antiques, that she



ran for for many years.



She and her late husband Robert F. Blondin (2007) spent many vacations fishing in Back Lake, New Hampshire.



They were married for 75 years.



She is survived by a daughter, Joan Brown, and granddaughters Susan (Paul), Beth and Kate (David) as well as seven greatgrandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Childs, son-in-law Frederick Brown and sister Mary Deyette.



The family is grateful to the staff at Rockridge, where she lived for 15 happy years, for their love and wonderful care. And a special thanks to Greta at CareOne whose compassion in Eva's final hours is greatly appreciated.



A visiting hour will be held on Friday, March 1st from 2:00 to 3:00 with a funeral home service to follow at 3 PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Road, Northampton. Burial will be private.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

783 Bridge Road

Northampton , MA 01060

