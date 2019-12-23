Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On December 20, 2019, Eva Sartwell (Couillard), 96, a long time resident of Concord, and the loving mother of seven children, passed away following a short illness. Her youngest daughter, Martha was at her side.



Eva was born on September 10, 1923 in Williamstown, Vermont where she lived on the family farm, raising animals, growing and preserving food, and tapping maple trees. She was one of 17 children, 15 of whom were boys. Her father Avila Couillard worked at Rock of Ages Granite Quarry, her mother, Maude (Jeannotte) died of TB when Eva was nine. Eva and her beloved sister, Genevieve helped raise and care for their brothers and father. All of her siblings predeceased her.



Eva was a life long political activist advocating for the poor, for laborers, and for women. She worked with Operation Low Income People, Disadvantaged Women for Higher Education, Project Second Start, and Friends of Recovery. Eva's last demonstration was in protest of Citizens United, where she declared that Corporations are not People.



Eva instilled in her children a sense of fairness and justice. She was smart and funny and could quickly draw on facts and figures to make her points. She kept that wit and sharpness right up until the end of her life. ?



Eva was appointed to the first Governor's Commission on the Status of Women, and in 1972 she was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Miami. Her children sometimes accompanied her when she went door to door working to get out the vote for George McGovern's presidential campaign. She loved talking politics with her pals, Chuck Brereton, Mary Louise Hancock, Mim Dunn, and many other good friends, including Virginia Colter who started the Peace Center, where they helped council conscientious objectors.



Eva would burst into song without provocation and thanks to that tendency, her children now do the same. She taught her children to sew, knit, and tap dance. When her children were little she would surprise them with home made doughnuts and chocolate eclairs; she preferred baking to cooking. When she was finally free to sew just for fun, she loved quilting and made quilts for her children and grandchildren.



During WWII she lived with her brother in Brookline, MA and worked at John Hancock Ins. Co. in Boston. During that time she struck up a correspondence with an old friend from elementary school, Ralph Sartwell. He was a medic in the Navy stationed in the South Pacific. When Ralph came back from the war in 1945 they were married in Brookline. They relocated to Graniteville, Vermont and started their family, eventually settling in Concord where Ralph worked at Swenson's Granite and Eva tended to her growing family. She started and ran The Hilltop Day Nursery at home for many years and eventually took a part-time job at Stop and Shop where she became a union leader - campaigning and winning benefits for part-time workers.



Eva attended the Founding Conference for the Coalition of Labor Union Women, organized state retirees, and was vice president of the NH branch of the AFL/CIO. She served on the executive board of the State's Democratic Party. She promoted Chavez's grape boycott, advocating for farm workers, and lead a local meat boycott.



Eva was a force of nature, independent, and a tiger mother. There was no doubting the love she had for her family. In her last years she spent time living with some of her children but always missed being at her old house on Penacook Street. Eva was predeceased by her husband, Ralph in 2011 after 66 years of marriage. Her beloved son, Bruce died in 2017 .



Eva leaves behind her children; Douglas (Sheri Ferns) of Sunapee, Bruce's widow, Andrea Goldberg of Concord, Ann (John Hondrogen) of Pelham, MA, Debra (William Luneau) of Concord, Thomas (and his friend, Deb Gagnon) of Canterbury, Barry (Mary Suitor) of Loudon, and Martha (and her friend, Greg Luckern) of Concord. She also leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



At the request of the family there will be no calling hours. If you would like to make a contribution in Eva'S memory please consider supporting the canidate who wins the democratic Presidential Primary. Eva used to say, "If you do nothing, you deserve what you get." She will be dearly missed.

