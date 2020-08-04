Evelyn E. Poudrier 98, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility on August 2,2020. She was born in Chicopee on August 11, 1921 and graduated from Chicopee High in 1939. She is predeceased by her parents Regis and Jennie Martel, her former husband Arthur Poudrier, her brothers and sisters and her son in law John Knight. She was communicant of the former Notre Dame Parish and member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish. She was also a member of the Ladies of St. Anne.



Evelyn was a gifted artist and an amazing cook. Her faith was a large part of her life and she loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She leaves her loving daughters Yvonne Knight of Bluffton SC, Anita Syner of Sebastian FL, Elaine Mazun and her husband Joseph, Christine Buckhout and her husband Keith and Carol Johnson all of Easthampton, her six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren along with her sisters in law and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of Forestview Memory Care Unit for their kindness, compassion and exceptional care.



Family and Friends are welcome to join us at Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St. Easthampton on Friday, August 7 from 9:30-10:30am followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of the Valley Church 11am. Burial to follow at St. Brigid's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Fr. Adolf Busobozi's Parish, St. Francis of Assisi in Rwimi, Uganda in care of Easthampton Savings Bank P.O. Box 351, Easthampton, MA 01027 or Linda Manor Forestview Activity Fund, 349 Haydenville Rd. Leeds, MA 01053.



