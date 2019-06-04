Evelyn Volk Abel 91, passed away on June 1st at Elaine Center in Hadley. Evelyn lived in NJ most of her life, where she met and married the love of her life, Bob, one night square dancing. Evelyn moved to Massachusetts after his passing, and lived with her daughter Barbara and son-in-law Thomas in Hadley for twenty years before living at The Arbors in Amherst. She is survived by them and her grandchildren Seth and Cara, her daughter Joan and her wife Heather of Gig Harbor WA, her daughter-in-law Sally and grandsons Jason and Ryan of Denville NJ.. Her son James passed in 2012.



Evelyn was a homemaker, loved flowers, and was still dancing at The Arbors "Prom". She loved all the doggies and the birds - especially "Mr. Cardinal".



Burial will be in NJ, next to Bob, at the Hanover Presbyterian Church.

