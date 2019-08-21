Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyne Zygmont. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyne (Evie) Zygmont of Hadley passed away on August 19, 2019 at Linda Manor in Leeds. The daughter of Filomena and Rock Niedbalski, AKA Nebosky, who emigrated from Poland, she grew up in Northampton and graduated from Northampton High School. She worked as a bookkeeper at several businesses, the last of which was at Montgomery Florists in Hadley, where she and her family later lived. She was predeceased in 1990 by her husband Henry (Ziggy), the love of her life. Evie was also predeceased by her brothers, Matthew and Chester, and sisters Jean, Judy and Estelle (Scotty). She is survived by her daughters Gail and Susan (Susie) Zygmont of Hadley, who lived with and were her caretakers until her declining health required her move to Linda Manor; Nancy Zygmont Mis (Frederick) of Fairfield Connecticut; grandchildren Benjamin, Jason and Emily Mis (Marsilio), great grandchildren Annabelle, Rosalie, Darby, Alexander and Jack, and numerous nieces and nephews.



When she was still healthy and able, Evie enjoyed annual trips to Ogunquit, Maine with her daughters Gail and Susie. She was a friend to everyone, and beloved by all who knew her. She loved meeting people and always welcomed people into her home. Evie was an avid Red Sox fan and rarely missed watching their games, often loudly rooting them on. Evie and her husband Henry (Ziggy) had a very strong and loving relationship. Sadly, he passed on far too young but she showed her true strength after his death, taking care of house and home in his absence. She was a hard worker who took great pride in her home, and was a great support to her daughters Gail and Susie, who shared the household with her after her husband's death.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Linda Manor for their loving attention to Evie during her stay there, especially at the end, and also heartfelt thanks for their warmth, compassion and kindness to her family.



A funeral will be held from Czelusniak Funeral Home on Saturday August 24 at 9:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Holy Redeemer Parish in Hadley at 10 AM. Calling hours will be held Friday August 23 from 4-7 PM.

