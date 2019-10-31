Everett Makiah Cuffee, Son of Isheika M. Hackett and Everett E. Cuffee. He was born September 30, 1997 in Northampton Massachusetts. He was the first Grandchild of Henry and Ann Hackett as well as Lorraine Cuffee. He was also the first great grandchild of Henry and Christine Hackett.
Makiah Spent his childhood in Amherst and his teenage years in Northampton where he graduated. Known to friends as Everett but to family as Makiah, he was a loving, caring, kind, honest special individual with a somewhat sinister sense of humor; all children who met him were drawn to this gentle giant. He was very generous to the less fortunate and compassionate to all. He was a deeply feeling sensitive person who loved to have fun. Makiah was a prince, son, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend. He was one of a kind.
He leaves behind his sister Rayauna Hackett, Doug Wessel, Tom Ziniti (Guardian angels on earth). Uncles Henry Adam Hackett, Kenneth Cuffee and Andrew Carter. Aunts Jocelyn Cuffee, Marva Cuffee, Nikiah Cuffee, Jacqueline Otero, Hannah Spencer and Mahlet Gilliam. Cousins Alyciana Hackett, Nalaysha Feliciano, Ryu Hackett, Tattie, William and Jared Cuffee, as well as an extensive amount of extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 4, from 4-6pm at the First Baptist Church in Amherst with a service to follow from 6 -7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Makiah's family online at https://www.facebook.com/donate/542073966555757/?fundraiser_source=external_url
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019