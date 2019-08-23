Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fabian J. Korza. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Fabian J Korza, 98, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home in Easthampton. Born on July 6, 1921 in Hatfield, he was the son of Pawel and Helen (Baceski) Korza. Fabian attended Pittsfield Vocational High School and then proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Navy, on May 1, 1943 he married the love of his life Gloria R. (Lucia) Korza. Fabian was the owner of Fab's Electric for over 50 years. He was active throughout his whole life, being a member of the Dalton Lavallee American Legion Post 224, the Easthampton Lions Club, helping always with the pancake breakfast for the town and also served as the building inspector for many years. He was a former communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church of Eastampton. He will be dearly missed by his three daughters Janet Demers of Springfield, Oregon, Denise Clifford and Nancy Campbell both of Easthampton. Timothy Korza of Easthampton. He was predeceased buy his wife Gloria in 2001, a son Thomas in 1999 and a son Kenneth in 2006, also predeceased by his son-in-law Louis Demers and his grandson Benjamin Campbell. Fabian was predeceased by his sisters Helen Rotkwiecz, Nora Kalentek and Clementine Kalentek and brothers Roman and Eddy Korza. He was a beloved grandfather to 12 and to several great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, he was an uncle to many. A private burial will be held for family members in Brookside Cemetery, the BOUCHER-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME assisted the family with his cremation and funeral arrangements.





