Felix Fonseca Jr., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Felix is survived by his mother and step-father, Lillian Cruz and Ramon Rodriguez of Amherst; his father, Felix Fonseca of Haverhill, MA; two brothers, Michael and Jay Fonseca; and three sisters, Brianna and Kadesha Fonseca and Gabriela Rodriguez. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday June 18th from 3-6 PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton.



DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, ALL ATTENDEES ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS, PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING, NOT TO GATHER IN THE PARKING LOT, AND ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED FOR NO CONTACT WITH THE FAMILY.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044



