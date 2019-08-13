Felix Rodriguez passed away peacefully at home in South Carolina on August 8, 2019.
He was surrounded by several beloved family members.
Felix was a the son of the late Gervacio Rodriguez and VHigina Viera.
Born in Gurabo, PR Felix was the last sibling alive.
Formerly from Easthampton, MA, he moved to SC after his late wife Isabel went with the Lord on 2013.
He worked at the Smith College until he decided to take an early retirement at 62 to care for his wife Isabel Rodriguez.
Felix enjoyed riding his bike and taking leisure walks until his health deteriorated.
He served our country in the Korean war and was a very proud veteran who wore his Korean war hat everywhere he went.
He never missed an opportunity to share the love he had for God his Savior and bible teachings.
Felix is survived by his six children, several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
His daughter Carmen Taylor and husband Ken Taylor and of Williamsburg, and her three children, daughter Daisy Rodriguez from South Carolina, and her four children, daughter Marilyn Rivera and husband Carlos M Rivera Sr. of Easthampton, and their six children, son Felix Rodriguez Jr from Palmer, and his five children, daughter Ruth J Rodriguez and her husband Daniel Rodriguez from Florida and three children, son Esteban N Rodriguez from South Carolina and his three children.
Felix will be missed dearly by all his family and friends. Felix's Funeral will be Thursday at 12 noon at the Ahearn Funeral Home followed by a Committal Service with Military Honors at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam at 2 p.m. Calling Hours will precede the funeral from 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019