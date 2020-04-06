Florence Gooberman was born in Boston 11/13/1918 and passed away 4/5/2020. Florence was loving and loved, caring, thoughtful, energetic and tireless, resourceful, creative, clever, witty, strong , sensitive. She was intelligent, logical and artistic. She was an avid reader, knitter, crocheter, and loved playing scrabble. She loved and respected people... all people.



She "Kvelled" from and for the love of her family....she lived for them. Florence was mom, grandma, great grandma and great great grandma. She leaves behind her daughter Beverly and son-in-law Joel Stevens. Her grand-daughter Jodi Stevens, (Jay Watson), great grandsons Zack & Sam. Grandson Jason (Lace) great grandson Carter); Grandson Michael (Kristen) great grandson Mercer. Daughter-in-law, Patti Gooberman. Grandson Ronny (great grand-daughter Raven (Nick), great rt great rt grandsons Quintin and Silas. Grand-daughter Lynne (Chris), great grand-daughters Gianna and Christine).



We thank all her devoted nurses and aides at the Jewish Nursing Home for their care, and their loving dedication to Florence. In particular we wish to express our deep gratitude, our deep appreciation and love to Nurse Ellie, for her extraordinary capacity to love and care.



Donations in memory of Florence may be made to : Leavitt Family Jewish Home, 770 Converse St., Longmeadow, MA

