Frances Prasol, 95, of Florence, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst. She was born in Northampton on June 1, 1923 to the late Anthony and Josephine (Wan) Prasol. She had had attended Northampton schools and later went on to work for Pro-Brush in Florence before her retirement.
She is survived by her nieces; Nancy Blyda of Florence, and Mildred Beal of Holyoke.
Besides her parents she was pre-deceased by her siblings; Anthony, John, William, Michael, Helen Gesiorek, Nellie and Mary Prasol, and her nephew; John Prasol Jr.
A Liturgy of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish on Thursday, April 25, 2019, burial followed in St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton. All services were private and under the direction of DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton.
For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019