Francine Ness, 69, a 30-year resident of the Pioneer Valley who gave generously of her time and support to community organizations, died on September 25th, 2019, in the care of Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, MA.



Born on November 15th, 1949, in Valparaiso, Chile, she moved to Montclair, N.J., with her parents, Arthur Graham Ness and Laurel Constance Ness, in 1951. She was raised in Montclair with her two sisters, Carol and Lorna, and graduated from Montclair High School in 1967. After graduating from the University of New Hampshire in 1971, Frannie spent the summer working in Chatham, MA, where she met the Turner family - Robin, Marian, Steven, Suzanne, Gail and Christine - who became lifelong friends.



Frannie then moved to Boston, MA, where she worked at the Brigham and Women's Hospital before co-founding and opening the Boston Book Annex in 1979 with Helen Kelly. Her next venture was Waiting for Godot Books, a rare book business, which she operated with her business and life partner, Gary Oleson. In 1989, Frannie and Gary moved their business from Cambridge, MA, to Hadley, MA. They resided in the Kellogg/Goodman House.



Frannie had a zest for life and a joyous appreciation for her dogs, gardens, cooking, food, art, baseball and places where she travelled. Generous with her time and insights on life, Frannie was a steady and caring presence in the lives of her family and friends. She will be remembered for her ready, bright smile, her "get it done" energy, her honesty, her humor and her engaging warmth.



She dedicated time and resources to community causes she believed in, including the Friends of the Library at Hadley's Goodwin Memorial Library, the Connecticut River Conservancy, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and the Porter-Phelps-Huntington Foundation, among others.



Frannie was predeceased by her parents, and survived by her husband, Gary Oleson, of Hadley; her sister Carol Ness, wife Kim Westerman and their two children, Olin and Djuna, of Berkeley, CA; her sister Lorna Ness, husband Stephen Coffin of Summit, N.J., his daughters Chelsea and Courtney, and two grandchildren Owen and Eliza.



Donations in Frannie's memory may be made to any of these charities or one of your choice:



- Fisher Home hospice in Amherst



- Kestrel Trust in Amherst



- Goodwin Memorial Library in Hadley



- Food Bank of Western Massachusetts



- Dakin Humane Society

