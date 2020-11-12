Francis A. Burnett, 88 passed away on Monday (11-09-2020) at home after being surrounded by his family on Sunday. Born in Jacksonville, VT on January 7, 1932, he was the youngest of eleven children born to Wilbur and Lena (Kenney) Burnett. The family then moved to a farm in Charlemont, MA where he lived until moving to Greenfield in 1960. On November 7, 1964 he married the former Mary Jean Herzig of Greenfield.Francis enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1950, serving until 1957. Until 1986 he was employed as a mechanic at the former Mohawk Chevrolet, Bostley Motors and Hartwin Motor Sales. In his 50's, Francis returned to school at Holyoke Community College, earning a teaching certificate. He taught in the automotive department at Franklin County Tech from 1986 until his retirement in 1997.Francis enjoyed summers camping with his children and grandchildren, fishing at Barton Cove, picnics at Laurel Lake playing horse shoes, snowmobiling in VT with his dear friend and long car rides with Mary.He spent many hours a week as elder in the congregation sharing a positive message with others and using his carpentry skills building and remodeling Kingdom Halls in Greenfield, Brattleboro VT and Wilmington VT where he also helped to establish the congregation.Survivors include his wife of 56 years Mary; his children Sherry Burnett Ziemba of Pelham, Shawna Burnett Clark of Pelham and Chad Burnett of Hinsdale NH, three grandchildren Lindsey, Carly and Chad Jr. (CJ). He also leaves his last two remaining siblings: Norman Burnett of Virginia, and Helen Peterson of Arizona along with many nieces and nephews who knew him as Tuffy.There will be no calling hours or services, however a private celebration of his life will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street or to Greenfield Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 290 Shelburne Road, both in Greenfield, MA 01301. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.