Francis "Frank" LaValley, 65, of West Street passed away on March 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Northampton and is the son of the late Arthur and Grace (Perrault) LaValley.



He worked for 23 years for Packaging Corporation of America in Northampton and retiring as a maintenance mechanic.



Frank loved music and was a bass player for the West Street Band and had served with the United States Army during peacetime.



Frank leaves his wife of 45 years Dawn (Arnold) LaValley. His daughter Shelly Fruge and her husband Jon of Florence, his son Kyle LaValley and his wife Amanda of Southampton, his brother John LaValley of Easthampton and his sisters Yvonne Gingras of Holyoke, Ruth Dearborn of West Virginia, Cathleen Kolm of Huntington, Patricia Sullivan of North Carolina. He also leaves his grandchildren Maya Wysk, and Ciana Fruge and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brother Robert LaValley and his sister Nancy LaValley.



Calling hours are Sunday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton. Burial with military honors will be Monday at 9:00 AM at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery,1390 Main St., Agawam, MA .



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made his memory to .



The family would like to thank the Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, especially Andree, Kim and Sarah.

