Francis R. Shea, Sr
On January 11, 2020, a very proud, third generation, Irish American and Vermonter was called Home. Surrounded by his loving family, our dad, Frank died peacefully after a brief illness. Frank, also known as Fran to his many friends, was born in Brattleboro, Vermont on May 10, 1928 to George & Mary Shea. The family moved to Greenfield, Massachusetts when Dad was young. It was there that Dad met the love of his life, our wonderful mom, the former Alberta Frederick. Dad & Mom married on September 24, 1949, and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Mom's passing in November 2012.
As a youth Dad was all boy. He earned his Eagle Scout certificate as a member of the Boy Scouts. Curious by nature and a bit mischievous, Dad involved himself in activities that were dare devilish, including the development of an underwater diving tank made from an old water heater, to jumping off bridges, to ski jumping. His adventurous ways led to a lifelong love of all things aviation. He soloed a plane at age 15 and was soon hooked on aerobatics. Dad built, bought and sold several airplanes over his lifetime. Aviation was truly his passion.
Dad served proudly in WWII when he "fibbed" about his age and joined the United States Merchant Marines, serving on Liberty Ships in the Mediterranean Sea. During this time Dad developed an appreciation of all things mechanical and a fascination of how machines worked. This skill set led to his success as a Sales Engineer primarily in the paper making industry, managing territories in New England, the Upper Midwest and Canada.
As a self-made man, Dad was proud of the success in his sales career and also the success of the Green Bay, Wisconsin riverboat business he and Mom founded in 1982. This led to Dad earning his US Coast Guard 100-ton vessel captains license. Captain Frank loved entertaining and educating passengers of all ages aboard the vessels he operated, including the Spirit of Ethan Allen in Burlington, a now nearly 40 year family owned business. He especially loved teaching Vermont school kids the fascinating history and geology of Lake Champlain.
Dad & Mom shared a love for travel and reading. Together they were fortunate to visit many places all over the globe, including Ireland on several occasions. Dad never met a stranger. His curiosity, engaging personality, and wonderful gift of gab led to friendships that lasted decades. For Dad, it was all about the person sitting across from him. He had the innate ability to make that person feel that they were the only person in the room. Dad gravitated toward folks that were true characters that add to the spice of life.
In addition to his parents and our wonderful mom, Dad was proceeded in death by his beloved brother Jack and his wife Enid, as well as his beloved sister Mary Margaret and her husband Tom Frawley. Sadly, Dad had to bury two children. Our sister Peggy died tragically in July 1984 and our brother Joe passed away last June.
Frank is survived by his children and their spouses; Mike(Elmira) Shea of Colchester, VT; Patricia(Paul) Bachhuber of Green Bay, WI; Frank(Cathy Rush) Shea of Colchester, VT; Jim(Jill) Shea of Lake Wylie, SC.
Also, a special mention regarding Dad's cousin Katharine Spillman of Keene, NH. Not only cousins, but close life-long friends. Dad loved and thought the world of his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their children. Grampy and Uncle Fran left an indelible mark on all. He appreciated being a guiding star to any family member when a bit of sage advice was sought. He perpetuated the legacy of his family and loved every minute of it.
The Shea family recognizes and appreciates the staff at the Veterans Administration Burlington Outpatient Lakeside Clinic for the wonderful care given to Dad. He truly enjoyed his appointments and visits over the years. The UVM Medical Center-Miller Wing and the McClure Miller Respite House epitomized true professionalism and compassion as Dad's time grew short. You had to look no further than the twinkle in Dad's eyes to know that he was comfortable and at peace.
Burial, with military honors, begins at 11:00 AM, June 18, 2020 at the North Cemetery on Cold Street in Worthington, MA.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington, Vermont. www.readyfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Dad's memory, to the McClure Miller Respite House located at 3113 Roosevelt Highway Colchester, Vermont 05446.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 15, 2020.