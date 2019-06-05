Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Cote. View Sign Service Information Varnum Funeral Home Inc 43 E Main St West Brookfield , MA 01585 (508)-867-2885 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on July 18, 1933 in Easthampton, to the late Louis and Mary (Lawler) Cote. He grew up in Easthampton and attended local schools. He was employed at the former National Felt Company, now National Nonwovens for many years, retiring in 1998.



He and his wife, the former Lillian Rusin, were married on October 20, 1956. Sadly, she predeceased him on March 18, 2016. He and his wife resided in Westhampton, raising their family there, from 1958, until 2013, when declining health made it necessary for them to move into assisted living.



Francis was quiet man, who adored his family. He was known for his felt holiday crafts, and his life sized figures displayed in his yard. Santa Claus, a witch, a reindeer, and more. He made creative Halloween costumes as well. He did this for his children, and later, his grandchildren.



He leaves a daughter, Cheryl Ann, and her husband William, of Ware, and two sons, Michael Cote, of Westhampton, and David Cote of Houston, Texas. He also leaves two grandchildren, Nicole and her husband Robert Smigiel of Palmer, and Brian Lesperance and his wife Danielle of Somers, Connecticut. He also leaves his adored great granddaughter Alice Lesperance of Somers. He leaves a large extended family as well.



Cheryl, Mike and Dave would like to thank Keystone Commons in Ludlow for the loving care their parents received there. There is no funeral or calling hours, at Francis's request.



A small gathering of immediate family will be at a later date. Varnum Funeral Home in West Brookfield is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francis's name to Westhampton Council on Aging, 1 South Road, Westhampton,MA, 01027, or to Riverside Industries,

Francis J. Cote, 85, of Ludlow, formerly of Westhampton, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, May 30, at home after a period of declining health.He was born on July 18, 1933 in Easthampton, to the late Louis and Mary (Lawler) Cote. He grew up in Easthampton and attended local schools. He was employed at the former National Felt Company, now National Nonwovens for many years, retiring in 1998.He and his wife, the former Lillian Rusin, were married on October 20, 1956. Sadly, she predeceased him on March 18, 2016. He and his wife resided in Westhampton, raising their family there, from 1958, until 2013, when declining health made it necessary for them to move into assisted living.Francis was quiet man, who adored his family. He was known for his felt holiday crafts, and his life sized figures displayed in his yard. Santa Claus, a witch, a reindeer, and more. He made creative Halloween costumes as well. He did this for his children, and later, his grandchildren.He leaves a daughter, Cheryl Ann, and her husband William, of Ware, and two sons, Michael Cote, of Westhampton, and David Cote of Houston, Texas. He also leaves two grandchildren, Nicole and her husband Robert Smigiel of Palmer, and Brian Lesperance and his wife Danielle of Somers, Connecticut. He also leaves his adored great granddaughter Alice Lesperance of Somers. He leaves a large extended family as well.Cheryl, Mike and Dave would like to thank Keystone Commons in Ludlow for the loving care their parents received there. There is no funeral or calling hours, at Francis's request.A small gathering of immediate family will be at a later date. Varnum Funeral Home in West Brookfield is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francis's name to Westhampton Council on Aging, 1 South Road, Westhampton,MA, 01027, or to Riverside Industries, www.rsi.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close