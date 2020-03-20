Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Prof. Francis M. J. Pichanick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Prof. of Physics, Francis M.J.Pichanick, 83, died on January 15, 2020 at home, after a yearlong struggle with failing health with the love of his life, his wife by his side. He was born May 15 1936 in Salisbury, Rhodesian, now known as Harare, Zimbabwe in Africa. He was the son of the late Harry Pichanick and Rose Marie Selmone. Francis graduated from Prince Edward H.S. in Salisbury and the University of Cape Town where he received a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering. He then received his Ph.D. in physics from Oxford University under a Rhodes Scholarship in 3 years. While at Oxford he was a research associate on Atomic Beams and a Laboratory Instructor. His Specialty was in Experimental Atomic Physics and Helium III. After graduating from Oxford. He was employed at Yale University in New Haven, Ct., as a researcher in Physics, Associate Professor of physics and was a Junior Faculty Fellowship. Upon leaving Yale, Francis join the faculty of the physics Dept. at the University of Massuchettes in Amherst. While in the physics Dept. he was made full professor. Francis was a contributor and co-author many scientific papers with the results from experiments with Atomic Physics & Helium III. He was a member of the American Physical Society. Where he also serve as editor. He had a very extended classical music collection. He loved the movies and has a large collection of them. Francis loved the theater and in his earlier years at Umass was active in the theater dept. Francis was an accomplished violin player and had played with the Boulder Symphony Orchestra in Boulder Colorado. Francis loved going to Saratoga in August every year for the horse races. He leaves his beloved wife of 31 years Debra Burress Pichanick and his, Daughter Marcelle Groves of Marlborough. CT. He was predeceased by his Brother Alwyn Pichanick of Queen land Aus. and his sister Felicity Currie of London England.

