Francis Timothy Flaherty, 92, passed away on April 28, 2020, at the Holyoke Medical Center, of complications from COVID-19, after a long period of declining health.
Francis was born in Chicopee to the late Morgan J. and Rose (Poland) Flaherty. He attended local schools, leaving Holyoke Trade School at age 17 to join the U.S. Navy in May of 1944. He served as Seaman First Class and Naval Armed Guard on the Liberty Ship S.S. Isaac Delgado in the Pacific during World War II. He was awarded a number of service medals and was honorably discharged in May 1946.
Francis had a long and varied work history, including at the Westinghouse Electric Co., the Magazine Press, and the Holyoke Ten-Pin Lanes. In 1990, Francis retired from the Nonotuck Manufacturing Co. in South Hadley, where he worked as a machine operator and served as president of the local Teamsters union.
Francis was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed following Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and the Patriots. He enjoyed frequent trips to casinos in CT and NJ with his wife and children. In his younger years, Francis enjoyed time spent at the former Valley Arena in Holyoke, a venue well known for its Big Band shows, often speaking of his early encounters at the Arena with Count Basie and Gene Krupa, among others. The Valley Arena was even better known as a popular boxing venue. He attended many boxing events, including Rocky Marciano's debut professional fight in 1947. Francis, himself, worked as a sparring partner for some of the up-and-coming boxers at the Arena prior to launching his own brief boxing career, where he was known as "The Holyoke Whirlwind."
He leaves behind his daughter Patricia Hammel and her husband Thomas of Easthampton, his daughter-in-law Christine Flaherty and his granddaughter Lauren "Lizzie" Flaherty of Selkirk, NY, his sister Rose Champagne and his niece Nancy Roberts of South Hadley, along with other cherished family members and longtime friends.
Besides his parents, Francis was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy M. (Snow) Flaherty, his son John F. Flaherty, his sisters Ethel R. Lemieux and Irene T. Legnard, and his brothers Morgan J. Flaherty, John F. Flaherty, Malcolm J. Flaherty, and George F. Flaherty.
Services will be private and scheduled at the convenience of the family. Francis will be buried with military honors, along with his wife Dorothy, at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Donations in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101.
The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home of Easthampton is handling his arrangements.
Francis was born in Chicopee to the late Morgan J. and Rose (Poland) Flaherty. He attended local schools, leaving Holyoke Trade School at age 17 to join the U.S. Navy in May of 1944. He served as Seaman First Class and Naval Armed Guard on the Liberty Ship S.S. Isaac Delgado in the Pacific during World War II. He was awarded a number of service medals and was honorably discharged in May 1946.
Francis had a long and varied work history, including at the Westinghouse Electric Co., the Magazine Press, and the Holyoke Ten-Pin Lanes. In 1990, Francis retired from the Nonotuck Manufacturing Co. in South Hadley, where he worked as a machine operator and served as president of the local Teamsters union.
Francis was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed following Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and the Patriots. He enjoyed frequent trips to casinos in CT and NJ with his wife and children. In his younger years, Francis enjoyed time spent at the former Valley Arena in Holyoke, a venue well known for its Big Band shows, often speaking of his early encounters at the Arena with Count Basie and Gene Krupa, among others. The Valley Arena was even better known as a popular boxing venue. He attended many boxing events, including Rocky Marciano's debut professional fight in 1947. Francis, himself, worked as a sparring partner for some of the up-and-coming boxers at the Arena prior to launching his own brief boxing career, where he was known as "The Holyoke Whirlwind."
He leaves behind his daughter Patricia Hammel and her husband Thomas of Easthampton, his daughter-in-law Christine Flaherty and his granddaughter Lauren "Lizzie" Flaherty of Selkirk, NY, his sister Rose Champagne and his niece Nancy Roberts of South Hadley, along with other cherished family members and longtime friends.
Besides his parents, Francis was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy M. (Snow) Flaherty, his son John F. Flaherty, his sisters Ethel R. Lemieux and Irene T. Legnard, and his brothers Morgan J. Flaherty, John F. Flaherty, Malcolm J. Flaherty, and George F. Flaherty.
Services will be private and scheduled at the convenience of the family. Francis will be buried with military honors, along with his wife Dorothy, at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Donations in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101.
The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home of Easthampton is handling his arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 6, 2020.