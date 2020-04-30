Frank Alexander Seamans, a resident of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, died on April 25, 2020 at Holyoke Medical Center at the age of 89.



Frank was born on January 5, 1931 in Newton, MA to the late Frank M. and Barbara (Farnham) Seamans Codman. He graduated from Newton High School in 1950 and enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He worked for AT&T until 1978. He was the owner/operator of Leedstamps, Inc. in Florence. Frank was an active member of both the VFW, of which he was a Lifetime Member, and the American Legion, and served as a volunteer for many veterans' services. He enjoyed watching football and tennis, bird watching and feeding, and loved attending family reunions.



Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years Rosanna (McKay) Seamans; sons Robert M. Seamans of Salem, MA, and Douglas A. Seamans of Chicopee, MA; daughter Sandra S. Walsh and her husband Rick of Easthampton; brothers Thomas Seamans of Sudbury, MA, and John Codman of Naples, Florida. Frank also leaves two granddaughters Jennifer Walsh and Paige Seamans, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brother David Seamans.



The family would like to thank the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, especially the staff of 3 West, and the Holyoke Medical Center for the compassionate care they gave Frank. In leu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of the Soldiers' Home, PO Box 1338, Holyoke, MA 01040 or St. John's Episcopal Church, 48 Elm Street, Northampton, MA 01060. Committal services for Frank at Spring Grove Cemetery will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service at St. John's Episcopal Church will be announced at a later date. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store