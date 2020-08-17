Frank E Bradley, 101, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds, MA. Frank was born on December 24, 1918 In Florence MA to Frank Fitzroy Bradley and Marion (Damon) Bradley and was proud to be a 10th generation Bradley in Massachusetts. He was educated at local schools and graduated with honors from Smith Vocational High School in 1937. He was the president of his junior and senior classes. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and was discharged in 1941 with a service connected disability. He was awarded the American Defense Medal, Good Conduct Metal and the Honorable Discharge Pin. He worked at Westover Airforce Base during World War II as a senior aircraft mechanic and crew chief. He also volunteered as an Air Raid Warden and operator at the District Warning Center. After the war, he worked at Pro Corp. and retired in 1983 with 33 years of service.He was also active in the Boy Scouts as a Scoutmaster, and after his retirement worked with the late E.G. Warner on various Boy Scout projects.During his retirement years, he was a volunteer for the Highland Valley Elder Services, the Brown Bag Food Program, and at the Western MA Food Bank. He served as Chairman of the Site Council at the Florence Meal Site. He was a Mason and a past member and treasurer of the Northampton Revolver Club. He was a hobbyist and a skilled photographer and in his later years he enjoyed crafting Nantucket Lightship Baskets. He enjoy traveling, fishing and the great outdoors.Frank was predeceased by his son F. Gordon Bradley and his daughter Julie Bradley. He leaves 3 grandchildren, several cousins, and his special friend and mentor, MaryJo Stanley.The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the staff of Linda Manor for their care and compassion.There will be no services at this time.Ahearn Funeral Home(413) 587-0044