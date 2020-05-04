Frank Edward Richiedei passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Frank was born in Westfield, Massachusetts on August 25, 1923 to Sarafina and John Richiedei who had moved to the US from Northern Italy. He served in the United States Army Air Corps and the US Air Force during WWII. After his service, Frank joined the Air Force Reserves; he retired as a major in 1974. He attended Arnold College in Connecticut where he met the love of his life, Patricia Stewart. They were married in 1950 and eventually moved to Northampton, MA where they raised their family and worked as educators. Frank taught science and coached varsity basketball team at Northampton High School and served as Vice Principal at Hawley Junior High School until his retirement. Pat worked in special education. They were both avid golfers, and it was the lure of year-round golf and warm weather that drew them to Cocoa Beach. Frank lost his beloved Pat in 2003. Frank continued golfing until the ripe age of 94.



Frank is survived by his three children and their spouses: Jack and Jane Richiedei, Sue Richiedei and Steve Hodson, and Dave and Dori Richiedei, seven grandchildren--Chance, Brian, Christopher, Matthew, Victoria, Sarah and Daniel-and his great granddaughter Emily. He also leaves behind dozens of dear friends at Fountain Cove and golfing buddies at Patrick Air Force Base.



A funeral mass will be held at Our Saviour Catholic Church in Cocoa Beach when churches reopen.



